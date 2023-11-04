Steven Sessegnon on wonder-goals, defensive duties, and Wigan Athletic seniority!

Steven Sessegnon has pledged to add more goals to his game after his wonder-strike at Exeter helped Wigan Athletic remain on the Wembley trail.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old has taken time to bed in since his summer arrival from Fulham due to fitness issues relating to his lack of a pre-season.

But his seventh appearance for Latics was illuminated by a brilliant goal to secure a second 2-0 victory at Exeter in the space of a fortnight - and a place in round two of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Sessegnon first goal for Latics sparked scenes of huge celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope any other goals I score continue to be as good as that, and hopefully there'll be a few more," smiled Sessegnon.

"It seems like I only get the odd one every season, but hopefully I can improve on that."

His only previous senior goal had also been a cracker, during a loan spell at Charlton against Accrington last season.

"I remember that goal was also very decent, so it's a nice habit," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But really, the only thing that matters is we won the game, so I'm delighted with that."

Despite his tender years, Sessegnon is well aware he is one of the 'senior' players given the number of Academy products around him.

"For the first time ever, I'm closer to the senior side of the group than the youth," he acknowledged.

"It's been strange because, at all my other clubs, I've been one of the babies of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'm happy to embrace the role, and take on the responsibility of helping the younger lads in the team.

"And I'm settling in very well.

"The players are very good, the staff are very good, they've helped me a lot and given me a lot of belief.

"And that can only help me when I get out there on the pitch."

Despite his goal, Sessegnon also admitted the clean sheet - Latics' fourth in the last five - was just as important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a defender, the main thing about the last five games has been the four clean sheets," he said.

"We didn't pick up too many at the beginning of the season, but we're setting some very high standards on how we want to perform, and how we want to see out games.

He also revealed his twin brother - Tottenham defender Ryan – was in touch within minutes of full-time to pass on his best wishes.

"He's just messaged me, so he's impressed!” laughed Steven.