Sunderland boss on Wigan Athletic transfer 'target'

Bailey Wright in action against Latics during his Bristol City days

That's the view of Black Cats boss Lee Johnson, who has already seen Max Power and Charlie Wyke move to the DW this summer.

Wright, an Australian international, was not involved in Sunderland's friendly at York on Wednesday night - believed to be an injury precaution.

But he was the main topic of conversation after the game.

When asked if he expected Wright to stay or go, Johnson said: "He's got a year left on his contract.

"We've been very open and honest with Bailey all the way through.

"Any of those scenarios would have to be on our terms.

"It's got to be the right move for Sunderland and the team. It's that simple.

"Naturally there's interest in our players, and we'll take every decision on its merits and for the benefit of Sunderland."