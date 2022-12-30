News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland manager sensed fear in Wigan Athletic side

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he smelt the fear in the Wigan Athletic camp during Thursday night's clash at the DW.

By Paul Kendrick
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:48pm

Latics dropped to the bottom of the Championship after Sunderland cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss 'up for the fight ahead'
Hide Ad

Will Keane equalised Ellis Simms' opener, but second-half goals from Ross Stewart (penalty) Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo secured the points for the Black Cats.

It could have been so different for Latics had this volley from James McClean found the top corner and not the woodwork
Most Popular

It was a second 4-1 defeat against north east opposition in the space of three days for Kolo Toure's men, following the Boxing Day setback at Middlesbrough.

And Mowbray says he sensed a difference in the Latics camp from what he saw at the Riverside.

Hide Ad

"I was really frustrated at half time," he said. "I told them that they should have been 3-1 or 4-1 up. We let them off the hook.

"I felt as if they were wary of us and our talent, they didn't commit too many players to the press or with the energy that I'd seen them play with against Middlesbrough.

Hide Ad

"I thought they were a dangerous team but it felt as if they were on the back foot.

"I think that's a lack of experience, you have to smell your opportunity, over-commit and get people in the box.

Hide Ad

"They did carry a threat towards the end of the half and you have to respect that, and until we got the third and fourth goal it was always in the balance."

Latics have a swift opportunity to bounce back with the visit of fourth-bottom Hull City on Monday.