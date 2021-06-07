Sunderland's Will Grigg discusses future... & possible Wigan Athletic return
Will Grigg has raised the prospects of a possible return to Latics and admitted the club will forever be in his heart.
The striker has been linked with a summer return to Wigan Athletic, where he scored 53 goals in 153 appearances and was a firm crowd favourite.
Grigg, under contract with Sunderland, says he doesn't know where he will be playing next season.
But in an interview with German publication Spox, the 29-year-old described leaving Latics in 2019 as "the hardest decision of my life".
And he went on: "I didn't intend to move, but when Wigan accepted Sunderland's offer, I agreed.
"Wigan will forever be my heart club. Maybe I'll come back someday.”
Grigg didn't rule out a move to the continent, adding: “I don't know yet how things will continue in summer.
"But of course, if there is an opportunity to move to Germany, I would definitely be interested.”