Sunderland's Will Grigg discusses future... & possible Wigan Athletic return

Will Grigg was a firm crowd pleaser at Latics

The striker has been linked with a summer return to Wigan Athletic, where he scored 53 goals in 153 appearances and was a firm crowd favourite.

Grigg, under contract with Sunderland, says he doesn't know where he will be playing next season.

But in an interview with German publication Spox, the 29-year-old described leaving Latics in 2019 as "the hardest decision of my life".

And he went on: "I didn't intend to move, but when Wigan accepted Sunderland's offer, I agreed.

"Wigan will forever be my heart club. Maybe I'll come back someday.”

Grigg didn't rule out a move to the continent, adding: “I don't know yet how things will continue in summer.