Survival 'not possible' without our fans - Wigan Athletic boss

Latics went down 4-3 at home to Swindon on the final day, but the overall campaign was undeniably a massive success, with the long-awaited takeover being followed by the greatest of ‘Great Escapes’.

And Richardson says the club’s fans – despite not being able to attend any games – take all the plaudits for getting the team over the line.

“We’ve touched on this before, and I would never underestimate their support for this football club,” he said.

“It’s had to be from afar during the season, but we’ve certainly felt it throughout the campaign.

“People talk about that ‘12th Man’, and having that backing and support through the town, and what it means.

“And I don’t think you can ignore what that support has given us at various points of the year, when we’ve really had to dig deep for results.

“They managed to keep giving out that message of believing, and keeping us all going through the week and on a matchday to do it for them.

“On behalf of myself, the staff and the players, I’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to each and every one of them.

"Without the fans, none of this would have been possible on and off the field – and everything we do is for them.”