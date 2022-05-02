Talal on Wigan Athletic title triumph

Talal Al Hammad's proud proclamation after Wigan Athletic secured the League One title at the weekend.

It's just over a year since Talal and Phoenix 2021 Limited took Latics out of their administration hell.

Talal Al Hammad with the League One trophy

Despite having only three contracted players last summer, Leam Richardson's side were top of the ladder when the music stopped.

And the Latics chairman had a smile as wide as the DW Stadium after the 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury kicked off a massive promotion party.

"It was a dream, and it has come true," said Talal.

"Some people talk the talk, and we have walked the walk.

"We said actions speak louder than words from day one, and thank God we are here.

"It's wonderful to be able to celebrate with the fans.

"We didn't need any favours from other clubs, we did it our way from the beginning.

"We believed, and we achieved."

The chairman is not worried that too high a bar has been set, with promotion being secured at the first attempt.

"To be honest, I hope, I wish, that we will get silverware every year!" he laughed.

"Wigan are now the most successful club ever in this division, with four titles.

"The plan was to do it in two or even three years, but we have done it in one.

"And that's huge credit to Leam, his staff, his players - and of course the supporters.

"They have followed us in huge numbers home and away, and we appreciate their support.

"And I must also thank (owner) Mr Al Jasmi a lot for his guidance and making a lot of people happy.

"None of this would have happened without Mr Al Jasmi.

"This trophy is for him - and everybody who believed in our project from the beginning.