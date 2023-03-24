News you can trust since 1853
Talal 'sorry' for latest Wigan Athletic wages delay and pledges: It simply cannot happen again

Chairman Talal Al Hammad has penned an open letter to Wigan Athletic supporters to 'apologise' for the latest wages delay - and the 'stress' it has caused.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT- 2 min read

The Latics players were finally paid on Friday evening, exactly a fortnight since the money was due to drop into their accounts.

Unpaid Wigan Athletic players hit out at 'disrespect' shown them by owners
It was a week later than the rest of the staff, and led to the players refusing to train until the payments were made.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad has apologised again to the club's players and supporters
Al Hammad, who will visit Wigan next week in an effort to rebuild bridges, spoke of his regret at the way the situation - the fourth time the wages were late this season - had occurred.

"I can now confirm our players' wages have been paid," he wrote. "I can only apologise for the delay and the stress it’s caused the players and staff involved as well as you, the fans and wider stakeholders.

"I think it is important to be as honest and open with you as possible.

"As the club statement dated March 10 stated, we had a cash-flow issue which caused the delay.

"This issue has now been resolved, and I can assure you the late payment of wages will not happen again. It simply cannot happen again.

"I appreciate you have heard that message from me before and, as I said from day one, and as you have rightly reminded me, “actions speak louder than words.”

"That is something I now must prove to you and I must rebuild trust with our players, staff and of course, you, the fans.

"I will be in Wigan myself next week and I will be ensuring I am out in the community, to meet as many of you as I can in that time, to help start the rebuild of that trust and move forward together.

"I will also be happy to address any questions staff, players, fans and partners may have, in person.

"I want to re-assure all Wigan Athletic fans that Phoenix 2021 is 100 per cent committed to the club and we will do everything we can to achieve success together.

"The support of our fans and the Wigan community is an incredible motivation for me. It will never be taken for granted.”

WiganPhoenix