The Latics players were finally paid on Friday evening, exactly a fortnight since the money was due to drop into their accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a week later than the rest of the staff, and led to the players refusing to train until the payments were made.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad has apologised again to the club's players and supporters

Al Hammad, who will visit Wigan next week in an effort to rebuild bridges, spoke of his regret at the way the situation - the fourth time the wages were late this season - had occurred.

"I can now confirm our players' wages have been paid," he wrote. "I can only apologise for the delay and the stress it’s caused the players and staff involved as well as you, the fans and wider stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it is important to be as honest and open with you as possible.

"As the club statement dated March 10 stated, we had a cash-flow issue which caused the delay.

"This issue has now been resolved, and I can assure you the late payment of wages will not happen again. It simply cannot happen again.

"I appreciate you have heard that message from me before and, as I said from day one, and as you have rightly reminded me, “actions speak louder than words.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is something I now must prove to you and I must rebuild trust with our players, staff and of course, you, the fans.

"I will be in Wigan myself next week and I will be ensuring I am out in the community, to meet as many of you as I can in that time, to help start the rebuild of that trust and move forward together.

"I will also be happy to address any questions staff, players, fans and partners may have, in person.

"I want to re-assure all Wigan Athletic fans that Phoenix 2021 is 100 per cent committed to the club and we will do everything we can to achieve success together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad