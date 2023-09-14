Watch more videos on Shots!

The Norway Under-21 international has been out for exactly a month since dislocating a shoulder in the 1-1 draw at Carlisle.

And his return comes at the perfect time for Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who is looking for a response to back-to-back defeats to Barnsley and Blackpool before the international break.

"We've got some really key players in that attacking area," he said.

"But Thelo gives us something else, and it was a big worry when he injured his shoulder.

"He's worked very hard on his recovery, and actually he almost played at Blackpool just before the international break.

"It was touch and go, I just didn't think it was right to risk it with so much at stake.

"He's trained in full from the day before Blackpool, so that's a good two weeks of solid work.

"And he's definitely good to go, and will see at least some part of the game at the weekend."

The Scot showed his faith in Aasgaard over the summer, securing his future on a long-term contract before handing him the Latics No.10 shirt Maloney wore with distinction as a player.

Not that he sees his value only in one position, with the Academy product able to fulfil a number of attacking duties.

"The beauty about Thelo is he can play as a No.10, he can play out wide, and he also showed against Derby he can play in centre midfield, in that No.6," said Maloney.

"It just depends on the balance of the team, but I loved what he did against Carlisle, off that left-hand side, with (Tom) Pearce and (Callum) Lang inside.

"Thelo can play anywhere really, it's my job to get him the ball in certain areas.

"We know he will always create chances and score goals, because he is a very special talent."

Maloney has reported no injury worries, with on-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw now fully bedded in and fighting for a spot.

"Liam is now fully fit and really pushing hard to get into that 18," added Maloney.

"In the time it's taken him to get fully fit, and feel really confident, and for me to feel confident playing him, which I do now, I think Matt (Smith) and Baba (Adeeko) have really come through.

"Particularly Baba, I think he's really taken his chance with both hands, and I'd also say Scott Smith is in a similar position.

"I'm very happy with him, he's fighting Matt and Baba for a start, and it's very healthy competition.

"Thelo can play in there, James, and we have a situation where players need to be playing at a certain level, because they know there's a guy behind them who can easily step in and play well.