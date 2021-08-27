Talking football: Why the Carabao Cup win over Bolton meant 'more'

Jamie Jones

Maybe it was the noise generated by the sell-out away end, and the equally raucous response from the home supporters.

Maybe it was Wigan and Bolton going at each other, no quarter given or asked for.

Whatever it was, on Tuesday night, it really felt like football was back. With a massive bang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In years to come, the 0-0 stalemate probably won’t be remembered as an all-time classic. But those inside the stadium will have felt whatever ‘that’ is that makes football what it is.

The scenes at full-time were just as euphoric as those which followed the FA Cup victory over Manchester City four years ago.

A place in the third round of the Carabao Cup obviously pales into insignificance to ending Pep Guardiola’s men’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

But in many ways, what was at stake was even more important – local pride.

Two teams battered by adversity – and administration – in the last few years, back on their feet, and surfing waves of positivity and optimism.

Yes, the Trotters claim not to care about their closest rivals, but their biggest away following in years showed that to be complete folly.

Whether they like it or not, Latics are their closest rivals – on and off the pitch – at the moment.

And what a statement of intent for Latics to put one over the old enemy so early in the season.

It certainly bodes well for the two league games between the two sides, who could well be challenging for promotion at the business end of the season.

Which after so much doom and gloom, is fantastic.

Leam Richardson has said all summer he is nowhere near reaching the squad size and strength required for a long and arduous campaign.

And while the gaffer is right – a couple of injuries and it’s into the Under-23s for reinforcements – it was great to see how little disruption to the side the seven changes he made in midweek caused.

Special shout to Scott Smith for covering every blade of grass, twice, on his home debut. Wigan born and bred, the 19-year-old looks to be the latest Academy product to bear fruit.

Every couple of years we are reminded how hard it is to score penalties in shoot-outs, and told – no matter how much practice you do – ‘nothing can replicate the pressure of taking a spot-kick in a big game’.

Well anyone inside the DW on Tuesday will vouch for the fact that was a big game.

The atmosphere – while not quite Wembley for the Euros final – was white hot, with local pride as well as a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup at stake.

And Jamie Jones looked like he was in his back garden as he nonchantly placed the ball on the spot and almost ripped a hole in the roof of the net.

We’ve all marveled over the years at cleverly taken penalties, stuttered run-ups, Panenkas etc.

But there’s still nothing more satisfying – and effective – than someone just putting their foot through it. ‘Ave it!

So what’s going on in the world of football?

Well, the President of Real Madrid, who only recently claimed the breakdown of the European Super League threatens the very existence of football, has suddenly found £160million down the back of the sofa for Kylian Mbappe.

An absolutely fantastic player, sure, but who has less than 12 months remaining on his PSG contract.

Any suggestion the recent pandemic might help to restore some sanity to the spending levels at the top level have already proven to be wishful thinking.

Nearer home, Manchester City have broken the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish – on a cool £230,000 a week.

Just 10 weeks ‘work’ and it will cover what Phoenix 2021 Limited paid for Wigan Athletic FC, including stadium and training ground.

Now no-one should begrudge any player making as much money as they possibly can during such a short career.

But compared to life in the EFL – with most clubs having to rob Peter to pay Paul, while hundreds of talented players fight for reduced contracts – it doesn’t half leave a sour taste in the mouth.