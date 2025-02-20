Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney will give Jensen Weir and James Carragher until the last possible moment to prove their fitness ahead of this weekend's tough trip to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

Carragher missed the midweek draw at Crawley Town after reported ill on Monday, while Weir limped off in the final quarter at Broadfield Stadium with a twisted ankle.

"Neither Jensen nor James trained on Thursday," said Maloney during his pre-match press conference. "I think there's more of a chance of Jensen making it, but we'll probably know on Friday.

"It will be tough for Carra to come straight back in, if he doesn't train, but hopefully he'll be back in the squad.

"What I will say is that Will was very good at Crawley, very good with the ball, although we obviously want Carra available as well."

Maloney also opened up on the dilemma of whether to shuffle his pack with the games coming thick and fast, or stick with a group of players who deserved to pick up all three points at Crawley.

"I think when it's the weekend and Tuesday turnaround, it can be quite difficult, you have to look at the cumulative workload," he said.

"I'll also be looking at what they're doing on the pitch...if they're doing well, I'll keep them in, and if there's a physical reason I'll change.

"When you win, you're always desperate to keep the same team...sometimes that's the case, but sometimes it's more medical...it's not an exact science."

Latics are hoping to make amends for a 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe in the corresponding fixture at the Brick Community Stadium, when Joe Lowe scored the only goal very early on.

"Obviously the last time we played them, it was under a different manager," added Maloney. "I really like the front three, or the front four, and when we played last they were very good at that long pass.

"They've got a really good culture, not just from the manager but the previous one, who did a brilliant job. Confidence will be high because they're flying, but we'll try to outplay them as we always do."