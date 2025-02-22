Team news: Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 14:10 BST
Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for Wigan Athletic’s trip to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

Centre-back James Carragher remains out through illness, but Jensen Weir was passed fit to play after hobbling off against Crawley Town in midweek with a twisted ankle.

Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Weir, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, Hungbo; Taylor.

Subs: Watson, Sessegnon, L.Robinson, Adeeko, S.Smith, McManaman, J.Smith.

