Team news: Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic
Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for Wigan Athletic’s trip to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.
Centre-back James Carragher remains out through illness, but Jensen Weir was passed fit to play after hobbling off against Crawley Town in midweek with a twisted ankle.
Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Weir, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, Hungbo; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, Sessegnon, L.Robinson, Adeeko, S.Smith, McManaman, J.Smith.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.