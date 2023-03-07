'That can't happen again', muses Wigan Athletic boss after West Brom setback

Latics were very fortunate to still be in the game at half-time, with West Brom being very good value for the lead given them by striker Daryl Dike.

The home side squandered a couple of other gilt-edged opportunities through Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea, which could have put the game beyond Maloney's men.

Shaun Maloney was left with 'split' feelings after Latics' setback at West Brom

Although West Brom hit the woodwork twice in the second period - through Jed Wallace and John Swift - Latics gave a much better account of themselves.

Sparked by the introduction off the bench of Thelo Aasgaard, Joe Bennett and Josh Magennis, they at least forced home goalkeeper Josh Griffiths into work.

And a fourth substitute, Tom Pearce, was only denied an equaliser in stoppage-time by a superb save by the Baggies custodian.

Leaving Maloney pleased with the response of his side after the break - but furious at the way things had gone in the opening 45.

"I have two thoughts, really, on the game," he said. "In the first half, I thought the performance was not what we're looking for, particularly in the position that we're in.

"I thought we wasted 45 minutes, it just drifted by, and that's not how we want to play.

"The second half was completely different, we were a lot more aggressive in terms of how we wanted to play.

"We showed a lot more intent with how we wanted to attack, and I thought the players were excellent in the second half.

"The substitutes who came on - Thelo, Josh Magennis, Joe Bennett - all added a different profile in that position.

"They had a positive impact on the team, which we needed, and we created a lot of chances - and a big one at the end.

"Over the whole five or six weeks I've been here, the players have been excellent on the whole.

"And I'm pretty sure we won't see a repeat of that first 45 minutes again."

The gap to safety remains at six points, but Latics have now played a game more than most of their rivals at the bottom.

When asked if Latics were capable of getting out of trouble, Maloney added: "Yeah, of course, We have that belief.

"Look, you're going to win games, and you're going to lose games.

"As long as you have that intent, and a real aggression in trying to win the game.

"But we can't come out the way we did for that first half, that can't happen.

"It completely changed after half-time and that's what we need to build on."

Latics’ plans were hampered before the game when Jack Whatmough sustained an injury in the warm-up.

Ryan Nyambe was promoted from the bench to join Omar Rekik and Charlie Hughes at centre-back, with Pearce coming into the 18.