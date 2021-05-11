The eye-watering full costs of Wigan Athletic's administration

The DW Stadium

In a report published by Begbies Traynor, the costs – before the ‘one third uplift’ is activated – were £1,743,792.50, spread across 4,629.1 hours.

That breaks down as a jaw-dropping average hourly rate of a £360.70.

The initial estimate of £2,202,707 was exceeded, due to ‘the significant additional time spent in dealing with the sale of the club, which also resulted in additional costs associated with the day-to-day running of the football club prior to the sale completing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Latics’ new owners have been handed a huge cash boost following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League on Monday night.

By virtue of Brighton staying up, Latics are due a payment of £250,000 from a clause in the Dan Burn sale in 2018.

Latics are also hoping Swansea and Sunderland win promotion from the play-offs later this month, which would activate payments of £100,000 from the sale of Jamal Lowe, and £300,000 from the deals that took Max Power and Will Grigg to Wearside.

Following Fulham’s relegation, there has already been speculation linking a number of their players with big-money exits.

And Wigan Today understands Latics hold a 20 per cent sell-on for Antonee Robinson, should he be sold for anything over £2million.