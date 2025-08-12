The Lionesses’ inspirational victory paves the way for more opportunities in Women’s football

The Lionesses’ victory over Spain marked the end of an inspirational performance throughout the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament. Now we must build on their success to provide opportunity for women and girls across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final in Switzerland was an historic result for our country, the first time any England team has won a major trophy abroad and the second win in a row, successfully defending the title they so brilliantly won three years ago.

After their win in 2022 that delivered England its first major tournament victory since 1966, I wrote that our challenge was to turn the achievements of the Lionesses into a lasting legacy for women’s football. Three years on it is my privilege and my pleasure to be in a position to drive that mission forwards as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year came the news of our bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, a tournament that I am confident will showcase the strength of women’s football across the country and be used to invest in the next generation of footballers in every region.

Lisa Nandy MP

A new women’s sport taskforce will lead this change over the next decade, bringing together leaders from across women’s sports to champion the progress in football and ensure that success is replicated elsewhere. It will take decisive action to remove barriers to participation and promote equal access to sports whether in schools, or on pitches.

In June this Labour Government announced a £400 million investment into grassroots sport facilities. As part of our ambition to improve the grassroots game we are announcing new plans to more than double the priority access to grassroots football pitches for women and girls at government funded facilities across England over 5 years. The flagship pitches that form part of this program will be dedicated to the Lionesses, promoting a lasting legacy of this brilliant team.

Our own Borough has a strong sporting history including in football, one that we have managed to keep alive despite many challenges in recent years. Ella Toone has built upon that legacy as part of the Lionesses’ squad, scoring the opening goal in the 2022 final, delivering the final goal in their group stage victory over the Netherlands this year, and starting against Spain in this year’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the women’s game we already have a strong local offer thanks to the efforts of our communities and local councillors. I was honoured to visit Cherrybrook FC at Laithwaite Park last year to see the amazing progress being made there, with thirteen Women’s teams and over 160 players, the vast majority of whom had never played football before.

Projects like Cherrybrook showcase the immense potential available at the grassroots level. We are a sporting nation with no shortage of ambition and when Government matches that ambition with opportunities that include everyone it enriches our communities and our sports. Building on the Lionesses’ success now will mean many more victories in the future.