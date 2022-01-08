Thelo Aasgaard on his wondergoal against Blackburn Rovers

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his wondergoal against Blackburn

And after dumping the Championship high-flyers out of the FA Cup in a five-goal thriller, Aasgaard hailed the 'great character' in the side that allowed Latics to bounce back from conceding an 89th-minute equaliser.

“It was an unbelievable feeling," said the Norway Under-21 international. "When I had the ball on my right foot to shoot, I only had one thought on my mind to hit that top corner.

“There’s no better feeling than coming off the bench and scoring.

"But it was also about beating a Blackburn side that came here full of confidence and getting into the next round.

“When they made it 2-2 our hearts dropped, but the fans backed us all the way.

"Even with three minutes to go there was great character in this side and we stuck to it until the end to get the result.

“The spirit in this group is incredible and you see it day in day out at the training ground and in the changing rooms.

"We believe that when we stick together, we can get any result and that’s why we’ve been successful so far.”