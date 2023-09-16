Thelo Aasgaard reveals he played through pain barrier to help Wigan Athletic back to winning ways

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Norway Under-21 international returned to the fold exactly a month after suffering a double shoulder dislocation at Carlisle last month.

If he'd had his own way, Aasgaard would have made his comeback at Blackpool a fortnight ago, only for boss Shaun Maloney to overrule him.

Thelo Aasgaard marked his return from a month out with a shoulder problem by scoring the winner against Cambridge

But after a couple of weeks of hard work on the training ground over the international break, Aasgaard was restored to the pivotal No.10 position.

And his goal just after the hour mark proved to be the winner in Latics' 2-1 success.

"They're moments - especially when you've been injured - that you kind of pre-vision, and you look forward to when you're back," he said.

"I've been working really, really hard in the gym, and I felt really good out there today.

"I was desperate to play against Blackpool in the last game, but the gaffer knows me well, he knows I'm sometimes too eager to get out there.

"He and the physios assessed the risk and I think, even 10 or 15 minutes against Blackpool, it would have been too risky.

"It was only two-and-a-half weeks since I dislocated my shoulder, and in hindsight it was definitely the right decision."

Aasgaard revealed he was also playing through the pain barrier as he finds his feet back in the side.

"The shoulder came out twice on the night at Carlisle...the second time the physios had to put it back in," he added.

"It's still a little bit tender, but - and I don't know if anyone could see - I was wearing a really big brace under my shirt.

"It was uncomfortable to wear, but it's definitely a small price to pay for a goal and a win."

Latics could easily have gone into the break two goals up, only for top scorer Charlie Wyke to be denied by the woodwork and then Cambridge goalkeeper Will Mannion.

Stephen Humphrys did open the scoring 12 minutes after the restart, with Aasgaard making it 2-0 five minutes later.