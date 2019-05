Some refs dish out plenty of cards while others let the game flow... click and scroll through the images below to find out which referee dished out the most cards in 2018/19. Only referees with 20 or more Championship matches have been included.

18th - Steve Martin Matches refereed: 24 Yellow cards issued: 62 Red cards issued: 2

17th - David Webb Matches refereed: 26 Yellow cards issued: 74 Red cards issued: 2

16th - Keith Stroud Matches refereed: 24 Yellow cards issued: 75 Red cards issued: 2

15th - Gavin Ward Matches refereed: 25 Yellow cards issued: 77 Red cards issued: 7

