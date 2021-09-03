Third time lucky for Wigan Athletic star!

Curtis Tilt

“I was joking on my way over, saying to my family I’m off to Wigan to say how happy I am to be here...for the third time in a year!” laughed Tilt, who joins from Rotherham on a season-long loan.

This time last year he arrived on a short-term loan, which he was quick to extend in January after returning to his parent club.

And he admits the chance to come back for a third spell was an absolute no-brainer.

“To be honest, I never stopped talking to the gaffer when I left in May, keeping in touch with what was happening here,” he said.

“We talked about the club, personal stuff, just general chit-chat.

"But the move itself only came about at the end of last week, I knew the interest was serious, and it escalated over the weekend.

“I always had it in my head that I wanted to come back at some point in my career, because of how much I enjoyed it last season.

“But I never thought it would be so soon, I didn’t think it would be possible for it to happen this quickly.

“I didn’t get a proper pre-season at Rotherham, after I got injured playing for Jamaica. But thankfully it’s worked out well and I’m buzzing to be here.

“I told my agent to do whatever it took to get me back here, I loved my time here and I can’t wait to get going away.”

Having played a key role in Latics’ ‘Great Escape’ last term, Tilt knows the challenge this term will be at the other end of the League One table.

“Last year I came here and the only target was to stay up, we all knew that,” he admitted.

“We obviously completed that mission, and it’s going to be completely different this time.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer, and the target is to get promoted this season, get back into the Championship where this club belongs.

“Last season, I was only due to be here until January, and I went back to Rotherham.

"I could easily have stayed there, but I just wanted to come back here, I felt like I owed it to the club and to Leam for putting so much trust in me.

“This year, it’s him who’s put his faith in me, possibly because of the loyalty I showed him and the club last year.

“We’re both determined to complete the mission, and build on what we started last year.”

And one more thing has changed from last season.

“I watched the game on Tuesday night, and it was a strange experience,” he added.

“Obviously I knew where to go after last year, but this time there were fans here, I didn’t know where to park or anything!

“It was like I was the new kid on the block again, but I can’t wait to meet the fans properly and thank them for the support they gave us last year.”