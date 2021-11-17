Three 'n' e-Sze for Wigan Athletic starlet!

Chris Sze

The 17-year-old, who recently scored his first senior goal against Shrewsbury in the Papa John's Trophy, had been on first-team duty at Solihull the night before.

But his second-half treble saw Latics maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier League Cup group stage.

Sunderland had taken the lead inside nine minutes, but Peter Murphy's side - without Thelo Aasgaard and James Carragher - soon took control.

The icing on the cake was Joe Bennett making a successful debut at left-back, having overcome the injury he arrived with over the summer.

"251 days later," he tweeted. "Took a little longer than I hoped. But so happy to be back playing."

Latics: Tickle; Trialist, Long, Robinson, Bennett; Adeeko, Smith; Baningime, McHugh, Lomax; Sze

Subs: Mooney, Payne, McGee, Trialist, Costello