Three 'n' e-Sze for Wigan Athletic starlet!
Chris Sze grabbed a stunning hat-trick as Wigan Athletic's Under-23s came from behind to beat Sunderland 3-1 at Christopher Park.
The 17-year-old, who recently scored his first senior goal against Shrewsbury in the Papa John's Trophy, had been on first-team duty at Solihull the night before.
But his second-half treble saw Latics maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier League Cup group stage.
Sunderland had taken the lead inside nine minutes, but Peter Murphy's side - without Thelo Aasgaard and James Carragher - soon took control.
The icing on the cake was Joe Bennett making a successful debut at left-back, having overcome the injury he arrived with over the summer.
"251 days later," he tweeted. "Took a little longer than I hoped. But so happy to be back playing."
Latics: Tickle; Trialist, Long, Robinson, Bennett; Adeeko, Smith; Baningime, McHugh, Lomax; Sze
Subs: Mooney, Payne, McGee, Trialist, Costello
