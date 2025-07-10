Three strikers in already - but Wigan Athletic boss wants more!

Dara Costelloe and Paul Mullin are two of the striker incomings this summer

Ryan Lowe has already brought in three forwards to bolster his Wigan Athletic - but says he's still speaking to 'a couple of others'.

The Liverpudlian made no secret of his top priority in the transfer market this summer, with Latics having mustered only 40 goals in 46 league games last term - the lowest tally in the third tier.

And he swooped for a trio of new hitmen within days of the players reporting back for pre-season, in the form of Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) and Dara Costelloe (Burnley) on permanent deals, and Wrexham's Paul Mullin on a season-long deal.

Costelloe hit the ground running with a brace in the opening pre-season run-out at Chorley last weekend, with Saydee - who joined him on the field in the second half - laying on both goals in Latics' 2-1 victory.

Mullin, who played the first 45 minutes, could also have helped himself to a couple of goals himself, with Lowe saying 'on another day' he would have made the scoresheet.

Lowe's other two summer signings have also been attacking players in the form of Fraser Murray from Kilmarnock and Callum Wright from Plymouth Argyle.

With Maleace Asamoah Jnr - who ended last season in the No.9 shirt - and youngster Chris Sze also on the books, Lowe suddenly has plenty of options at the top end of the field.

But the head coach says he is still actively seeking more reinforcements in attack as he aims to get Latics firing next season.

"I've spoken to many strikers this summer, and I'm still speaking to a couple of others," he told Wigan Today. "Whether they choose to come to us or go somewhere else, that remains to be seen.

"But the more attacking players, the better.

"That said, we feel we have got players in the building who are more than capable of scoring more goals, and who we can coach to score goals.

"So if that's it, we've got four strikers, as well as Chris Sze, who is a '9' or '10', so that gives us five.

"If another one comes up that we feel we can do, who is the right person, who we feel will score goals, then we'll look at it.

"That is where my focus is, and that might not just be another one, that might be potentially two if we can...because there might also be one or two moving on, to get games elsewhere.

"There are other positions we're also looking at as well."

Latics were strongly linked to Ross County striker Ronan Hale at the beginning of the summer.

The newly-capped Northern Ireland international first appeared on the radar last summer when he moved to Scotland from Northern Irish Premiership.

However, County recently spoke of a possible seven-figure sum being needed to prise him away, which would obviously represent a significant hurdle.

Latics were also interested in Niall Ennis, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool from Stoke City.

However, Ennis – who kickstarted his career at Plymouth under the watchful eye of Lowe – recently made a permanent switch to Steve Bruce’s Seasiders.