Toby Savin in action for Wigan Athletic

Summer signing Toby Savin was left with mixed emotions after finally making his Wigan Athletic debut in Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s.

The former Shrewsbury Town stopper was part of Latics’ youth system as a youngster before going on to spend time in the academy systems at Everton and Crewe Alexandra.

A senior debut came in the colours of Accrington Stanley in 2019, and he made more than 90 first-team appearances before moving on to Shrewsbury last summer.

Savin landed a dream move back to Wigan when he penned a one-year deal at the Brick Community Stadium in August.

After remaining as a substitute in several League One fixtures, the 24-year-old was handed his first Latics start as Ryan Lowe’s men faced Wolves in the Vertu Trophy.

Speaking after his side suffered a 2-1 loss, Savin described himself as ‘buzzing’ to have made his Latics bow - but conceded there was disappointment over the result.

He said: “Disappointed, I think anyone coming off that pitch will be disappointed with the loss, but at the same time I’m happy I made my debut and happy for a lot of the lads that don’t play a lot to get some minutes.

“That’s what this competition is all about, giving young lads opportunities and lads like myself who don’t play on a Saturday at the minute, it’s opportunities to get some minutes in.

“It’s a club I supported as a young boy, being here when I was 11 or 12, and it was my dream back then to make my debut, and I am buzzing to make it tonight.

“It’s a massive club, it’s a Premier League club, and it always was when I was supporting and when I was here last. It’s a massive club and I think that was the main draw."

It was the Wolves youngsters who made a more effective contest in the game as Tom Edozie fired them in front with a neat finish with 11 minutes on the clock.

Maleace Asamoah grabbed an equaliser for the Latics with his first senior goal on the half-hour mark - but it was the visitors who claimed the win when Mateus Mane dealt the decisive blow with just a few minutes remaining.

Savin refuted suggestions that the changes made to the Latics side played a part in the defeat as he praised the Wolves youngsters for their performance.

He said: “I think we had a bit of a shaky start, and we learned how to deal with the press. That went through until the last 15 minutes, and we sort of fell off. We made a few changes, we were sloppy, and I think that’s where the goal came from.

“We have to give a lot of respect to Wolves, I think they settled well, and I think they were really good.

“You could say we aren’t used to playing with each other, but you can’t really use that as an excuse. As soon as you’re in that team, you’ve got to settle in and impress as best you can, and we have to do a bit better going forward.”