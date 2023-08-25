After beginning the campaign on minus eight points, Shaun Maloney’s side have quickly made moves up the table, with three wins and one draw in their opening four games.

Pearce states the squad have bought into the style of play that has been implemented by the manager, as they prepare to take on Barnsley at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

"It’s been a positive start, there’s a good vibe around the club,” he said.

"The win against Bolton was good, the fans spurred us on, and to get back-to-back 4-0 wins there was really exciting.

"We can’t thank the supporters enough and hopefully we can keep giving them good stuff back.

"We take each game as it comes, it’s always about the next one, we don’t look more than match ahead. Hopefully on Saturday we will get the three points, and then we will turn our attention to Blackpool.

"I love playing at home, it’s a great pitch and a great stadium- if you get three points then it makes it even better.

"I scored my first professional goal against Barnsley so hopefully I can do that again on Saturday.

"It’ll be another good game and I’m looking forward to it.

“The gaffer has been brilliant, he’s been thorough in the way he wants us to play and everyone has bought into it.

"You can see us getting better with every game, so hopefully there’ll be a good outcome at the end of the season.

"All the staff have brought the players closer together, it feels like a real family.

"With this group of players anything is possible.”

Pearce is also pleased with his own performances so far this season, but is determined to improve further.

"I’m very happy, I’ve got three assists in four games so I can’t really complain,” he added.

"I just need to keep my head down and keep working hard.

"I love attacking but I feel like my defensive game has come on a lot under the gaffer. He likes to work on a lot of things and has given me the confidence to go out and show my skills.