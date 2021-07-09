Tranmere move for Wigan Athletic FA Cup hero

Callum McManaman training with Latics last summer before his move to Australia

The 30-year-old had been playing for Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League for the past 12 months.

But he's put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Prenton Park.

“We have worked very hard to sign Callum and it has been a long pursuit," said Tranmere boss Micky Mellon.

"He has wanted to come here right from the start but it is not as easy as that to make it happen, we have had to do all of the necessaries to make sure the move happened.

“To get the type of quality that Callum possess into the building shows the intent of the football club and where we want to be.

"I am sure the fans will be excited by this signing and they will be looking forward to watching him play for Tranmere.”