The 24-year-old is Latics' longest-serving player, having come through the club's Academy.

Having established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet, Lang has also caught the attention of rival clubs.

And Huddersfield Town are believed to be lining up a bid that would test Latics' resolve to keep him, according to a report by respected journalist Alan Nixon.

Latics will be desperate to hang on to Academy product Callum Lang

Lang's only goal last term came in Latics' 2-1 victory at Huddersfield - a dramatic late winner - and he was brought down for the penalty that led to Will Keane opening the scoring.

However, his all-round contribution more than made up for his lack of goals, and Latics boss Shaun Maloney will be reluctant to lose a key man - unless the money is too good to turn down.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has also been linked with Blackpool, who were relegated to League One along with Latics after a disappointing campaign.

Maloney wants to keep hold of his club captain as well, but 34-year-old Jones - who has spent six seasons with Latics, winning two League One titles - is a free agent and considering his options.

On the incomings front, Latics have been mentioned as a possible option for out-of-contract midfielder Danny Mayor, who helped Plymouth to promotion to the Championship last term.

The 32-year-old, who came through the ranks at Preston, hails from Leyland, and is understood to want a move back to the north west.