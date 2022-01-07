Transfer update from Wigan Athletic manager

Leam Richardson

Latics have yet to kick off their January recruitment, despite Richardson admitting several weeks ago he was desperate to bolster all areas of his squad.

That's not been for the want of trying, but the Latics chief has spoken of the fresh difficulties involved of even bringing in loan players during these unprecedented times.

"Because of the uncertainty at the moment, especially with Covid and the rulings, you can understand clubs being a little cautious in terms of keeping hold of players," he said.

"Obviously players will always want to play football, and take up loans, but their clubs will be very mindful of certain situations and the bigger picture.

"It was always going to be a different kind of market in mid-season, as opposed to last summer, and it was always going to hold its challenges.

"But with our numbers, it is a must that we strengthen, and we'll continue to try to bring in some good people to the football club."

Richardson would have been looking for reinforcements anyway, but the long-term issues with Charlie Wyke and Jordan Cousins mean that need has been increased.

"There's been various conversations behind the scenes, I continue to put my thoughts forward on where I feel we should be strengthening," Richardson revealed.

"Those conversations are ongoing with the chairman, the chief exec and the recruitment department.

"Fingers crossed we can make some inroads, because we're very aware we need to add depth, especially with losing Charlie and Jordan for the season."