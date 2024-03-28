Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bristol-born Lloyd was a key player in the Nottingham Forest side which won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under manager Brian Clough.

He also won the First Division title and UEFA Cup with Liverpool, as well as four caps for England.

Former Latics boss Larry Lloyd ahead of the screening of 'I Believe in Miracles' at the City Ground on October 11, 2015 in Nottingham

Lloyd joined Latics from Forest in 1981, at the age of 32, making more than 50 appearances in a player/manager capacity.

Taking over from Ian McNeil, Lloyd led Latics to promotion from the old Fourth Division in only their fourth campaign as a Football League outfit.

He also led them to Third Division safety the following season, before moving on to Notts County in 1983.

In his later life, Lloyd lived in Spain, combining business interests with a role in football as manager of amateur side Real Marbella.

He returned to the UK and Nottingham in 2021.

Liverpool have confirmed there will be a period of applause for Lloyd inside Anfield ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton on Sunday.

A club statement read: Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former defender Larry Lloyd, aged 75.

“Lloyd, who made 218 appearances and won the league championship and a UEFA Cup during a five-year spell with the Reds, died overnight.

"Signed from Bristol Rovers by Bill Shankly in April 1969 as a prospective replacement for the legendary Ron Yeats at the back, Lloyd debuted later that year.

“After totalling just nine games during his first season at Anfield, the aerially dominant and strong-tackling Lloyd became a mainstay of the team across the next four campaigns.

“There were 60 appearances throughout 1970-71 as Shankly’s reconstructed side were narrowly beaten in the Fairs Cup semi-finals and then the FA Cup final.

“Liverpool were a point away from lifting the title the following year, too, but silverware was on the horizon for Lloyd and his teammates.

“Larry certainly earned it on a personal level, starting every one of the Reds’ 66 fixtures in all competitions in a 1972-73 season that yielded league and UEFA Cup glory.

“Indeed, Lloyd’s goal to make it 3-0 in the first leg of the European showpiece against Borussia Monchengladbach proved to be the winner as Liverpool went on to prevail 3-2 on aggregate.

"He added 40 more games the next term to move beyond 200 appearances for the club, including three in the early stages of a run to a second FA Cup triumph in 1974.

“Larry departed Anfield later that year to join Coventry City, though it was a subsequent switch to Nottingham Forest that would see his collection of honours expand.

"A fine spell with Forest included twice getting his hands on the European Cup and gaining another league winner’s medal, before his playing career concluded at Wigan Athletic.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Larry’s family and friends at this sad time."

In a statement on their website, Forest wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd.

“Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

“We send our condolences to Larry’s friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry.”

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo told a press conference on Thursday: "He was one of the miracle men. Our feelings are with the family, it's a sad moment. To win two European Cups in a row is a miracle, it's very difficult. We are very proud. (This is a club with) a big history."

A Notts County tweet read: “Larry also had a spell as our manager between 1983-84. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

A Latics statement read: “We join the footballing world in mourning the loss of our former Manager, Larry Lloyd who has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with Larry’s friends and family at this difficult time."

A Coventry statement read: “We are saddened to learn of the death of former Sky Blues defender Larry Lloyd.”

A tweet from the official England account read: “We are saddened to hear that Larry Lloyd, who won four caps for the #ThreeLions between 1971 and 1980, has passed away aged 75. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Ex-Premier League title winner Chris Sutton tweeted: “Really sad news to hear of the passing of Larry Lloyd. He was one of my heroes growing up playing a huge part in Brian Clough’s magnificent Nottingham Forest team. He was a giant of a player, a real leader. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Lloyd family.”

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge tweeted: "What an exceptional player big Larry Lloyd was both for LFC and Forest RIP.”

Fellow ex-Reds forward David Speedie tweeted: “Sorry to hear Larry Lloyd has passed away, he was a talented footballer and a good man. Every side needs a Larry Lloyd to be a successful football team. My thoughts go out to Larry’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Former Latics and Forest defender Alan Rogers tweeted: “Wow. Such sad news Larry Lloyd passed away. RIP legend.”