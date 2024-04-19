'Very decent side' Wigan Athletic can derail Portsmouth's 100-points hope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been party central in Portsmouth since the victory over Barnsley on Tuesday night saw them clinch promotion and the League One title.

However, with two matches still to go - and Pompey just six points short of the magical 100-point mark - Mousinho has called for one two more efforts from his side.

Callum Lang and Portsmouth needs to beat Latics this weekend to keep alive their hopes of reaching 100 points

"We have to get back on it, we need to start preparing for Wigan," he said. "The players had an extra day off this week and we must now try to get as physically and mentally prepared as we can for the game.

"Wigan are a really decent side and we have to make sure we finish this season on a high, especially at Fratton Park.

"It would be nice to finish on 100 points if we possibly can.

"The first target was promotion, then, when it was a possibility, talk was about what it takes to win the league. We achieved both.

"It’s going to be a difficult task. We face Wigan and then a Lincoln side fighting for a play-off position - but this side is more than capable of it and we should definitely aim for that.

"It should help that we have that potential achievement. In a strange way, if we were on 92 points maybe it’s a bit more difficult to motivate the boys. However, being on 94 with six points to play for can become a very, very special thing.

"Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been thinking about what it would be like if we got promoted and my message to the boys was there's a difference between promotion and being promoted as champions.

"To be able to say you were champions of the league is something to savour in your career. Now it’s about making that step from being champions to possibly saying you’ve earned 100 points in the league.

"If we manage to do it, brilliant. If not then it obviously isn’t going to take away anything we’ve achieved this season. Yet we still have motivation, we want those 100 points."

Not that Mousinho has begrudged his players a moment of their celebrations this week

"Last year Colby Bishop was the main positive of an otherwise mediocre season where I thought we were the eighth-best team in the league and finished eighth," he added in 'The News'.

"We weren't good enough to be in the top six and compete with the biggest sides.