Very special reason why Northampton Town winner was 'best moment of my career' - from Wigan Athletic FA Cup winner!

The 32-year-old rolled back the years at the DW, after coming off the bench with Latics 1-0 down and struggling against the Cobblers.

His introduction sparked an upturn that saw Charlie Hughes head home the equaliser with 18 minutes to go.

Callum McManaman says his winning goal against Northampton was the 'best moment' of his career - because he was being watched for the first time by baby daughter Alara

And seven minutes later, McManaman had three sides of the stadium on their feet in awe, when he cut in from the left before curling a magnificent shot into the top corner to secure all three points.

"Definitely the best moment of my career," declared McManaman after the game.

Really? This from THE man of the match on THAT day at Wembley in May, 2013?

The difference this time was the presence of 12-week-old Alara McManaman in the stands, watching her daddy for the very first time.

Throw in the fact this time last year, McManaman was without a club and, in his own words, 'having retired in my head' - before winning a contract with Latics this summer - and the comment suddenly makes perfect sense.

"Everything's just worked out perfectly, it's funny how football works," a visibly emotional McManaman acknowledged.

"Having so long off, with it being my baby girl's first game...she was here with her shirt on with 'Daddy' on the back...seeing her at the end was just an unbelievable moment.

"Seeing her face...nothing beats that. Not even the FA Cup. Nothing comes close to that."

Incredibly, the big moment almost didn't happen.

"I wasn't going to be involved at one point...it was touch and go if I was going to miss the game," McManaman revealed.

"I've been struggling with my hip and my groin, I managed to get through the last two games, but not really being myself.

"We got my little girl a shirt yesterday, and I was gutted because I knew I wasn't fit to play the whole game.

"Everyone was coming, it was her first game, in the shirt, and I don't know if I'd even get out there.

"I made it worse in training, but the gaffer asked me if I could do half an hour, he said he needed me.

"I didn't want to let him down so I said yes, even though I couldn't walk last night and was struggling this morning.

"I had an injection, and I'm not even sure if that helped or not.

"It was just pure adrenaline that got me through, and I wasn't moving too great to be honest - but it doesn't matter now!"

The goal - very reminiscent of manager Shaun Maloney's winner against Manchester United from virtually the same blade of grass in 2012 - was right out of the top drawer.

"I knew straight away," smiled McManaman. "I didn't even need to look at the goal, I just hit it.

"It was just meant to be, it was unbelievable.

"As soon as it hit the net...what a feeling.

"I was just praying we'd hold on at the end, because I didn't want to ruin it...what a day."

And how will McManaman - version 2023 - celebrate such a big moment?

"I'd have been out already back in the day," he added. "But it's a lot different now!