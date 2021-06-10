Warriors confirm rest of 2021 schedule

Jake Bibby in recent action against Catalans

They three initial Sky Sports picks, with a further 17 still to be selected over the rest of the season.

With a date still to be confirmed for this week’s postponed Round 9 fixture against Huddersfield, the Warriors will host the Giants in Round 14 (6:30pm).

Stand-out fixtures include Round 16 when Wigan are on the road at Warrington on Wednesday, July 28, as well as a local derby against Leigh in Round 17 at the DW Stadium on Sunday 1st August (3pm).

Round 20 sees teams go head-to-head in the 'Rivals Round', as Wigan host St Helens on Friday, August 20 (7:45pm).

The Warriors will then play Leeds on Wednesday, August 25 at the DW Stadium (7:45pm).

Round 23 of the regular season is Super League’s big party weekend as the Magic Weekend returns to St James’ Park in Newcastle, where Wigan will face Warrington on Sunday September 5 (3:15pm).

The Cherry and Whites will end the regular season against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 17 (7:45pm).

Wigan’s fixtures for Rounds 14-25:

Sunday, July 11: Huddersfield Giants (h) 6:30pm (Sky Sports)

Friday, July 23: Wakefield Trinity (h) 7:45pm

Wednesday July 28:, Warrington Wolves (a) 7:45pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday, August 1: Leigh Centurions (h) 3pm

Friday 6th ,August 6: Salford Red Devils (h) 7:45pm

Friday, August 13: Hull KR (a) 7:45pm

Friday, August 20: St Helens (h) 7:45pm

Wednesday, August 25: Leeds Rhinos (h) 7:45pm

Monday, August 30: Castleford Tigers (a) 3:30pm

MAGIC WEEKEND: Sunday, September 5: Warrington Wolves (h) 3:15pm (Sky Sports)

Friday, September 10: Hull FC (a) 7:45pm

Friday, September 17: Catalans Dragons (h) 7:45pm