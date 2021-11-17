'We had to dig deep' - Wigan Athletic hero

Callum Lang celebrates scoring the winner at Solihull

Latics had to do it tough in the West Midlands, with the hosts taking the lead through an Adam Rooney penalty three minutes after the restart - despite TV replays showing the handball was committed by a Solihull player.

Jason Kerr flicked home a Gwion Edwards shot on 65 minutes to take the game into extra-time.

And Lang sent Latics into the second round - and a trip to Colchester - when he headed home Max Power's free-kick with 105 minutes on the clock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a tough game, and firstly we have to say well played to them," acknowledged the Latics forward.

"They played great in the first game and great in the second.

"In games like that you've got to dig deep, and we worked hard all night.

"We kept putting balls into the box, and we've managed to nick a couple of goals.

"It's exciting times for the club, especially after what happened last year.

"It's a big turnaround, the whole club deserves it, and it's nice to be pushing on this season."