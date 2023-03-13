We must be ready for a 'fight like no other', admits Wigan Athletic boss

It's been a tortuous few days for Maloney and his players, who - along with the rest of the staff - still haven't received their wages for March.

That looks like triggering a three-point deduction from the EFL, who imposed the suspension when the wages weren't paid on time for a third time this term just before Christmas.

Shaun Maloney with assistant Graham Barrow at Burnley on Saturday

As things stand, Latics are already six points adrift of safety with only 10 matches remaining.

While they wait and see what happens off the field, Maloney wants them to take care of what is in their control - and that means picking up wins.

"Even without everything that's been going on, we understand the responsibility that we have," he said.

"People are paying good money to come and watch us, and we need to give them 100 per cent effort as a minimum.

"Emotionally, it's been a tough few days for the players, and I wanted the players to almost take their minds off football for 24 hours (after Saturday's game).

"Because when we come back in on Monday, and we all train together fully, there has to be a mindset for a fight like no other.

"It has to mean that much to everyone - supporters, players and all the staff.

"We have to fight on Tuesday and we have to be ready for it."

Latics will be without the suspended Omar Rekik, who was sent off for two bookable offences at Burnley.

Maloney also confirmed Jack Whatmough won’t have recovered from the hamstring pull he suffered in the warm-up at West Brom last week.

"Jack won’t be back until after the international break,” confirmed the Latics boss.