The Ireland international's 55th-minute goal - his first in three months, and first since Maloney took charge - secured a 1-0 victory in the Potteries.

It ensured Latics take their hopes of another Great Escape into the weekend at least, and Maloney saluted his matchwinner's continued importance to the cause.

Will Keane and Josh Magennis were singled out for praise by Shaun Maloney after the win at Stoke

"I certainly need to do more to help Will show what he has," he said.

"What pleased me most...look his build-up play was very, very good.

"But even when we were 1-0 up, I liked that we were still aggressive, we still tried to attack.

"And if we continue to do that, we'll continue to get the best out of Will."

Not that Keane was the only focus of Maloney's praise, with Josh Magennis running his bloody to water in an exemplary display of lone frontrunning.

"I have to also mention his strike partner, I thought Josh Magennis was brilliant," enthused the Latics boss.

"What I hope people notice is that the defensive record has been so good since I arrived.

"And that all starts with the forward plays, and it does not go unnoticed.

"I thought their work rate - and I include (Ashley) Fletcher when he came on, and (Callum) Lang when he went inside - was a big part of the reason why we won the game.

"The more aggressive we are in that final third, the more it brings out of Will Keane, and that's what we want to see.

"But as I said, Josh Magennis was absolutely immense as well.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more from a No.9.

"He can be absolutely proud of his performance as they all can."

Maloney also refused to take any credit for the character shown by the group in bouncing back from Saturday's demoralising defeat at Blackpool.

"It was all down to the players, they did that," he added.

"As coaches, we can give them structure, an idea of the opposition, and what we can do to win the game.

"But everything around the mentality of the group, the desire, was all down to them.

"The captain (Tendayi Darikwa) led by example, and we've got a few natural captains in that team.

"Look, I would love to take the credit for that but, to a man, it was the players who deserve every bit of praise going."

Maloney also heaped praise on the 355 travelling fans, who backed their side raucously from the first minute to the last.

"They always do, our away support, it’s fantastic,” added the Scot.

"They're so passionate, I hear them singing all the time, and I just love that they've got a team that will give them absolutely everything.

