We need to kick on now, says Wigan Athletic starlet

Joe Gelhardt has called on Wigan Athletic to ‘kick on’ from their draw at Hull and pull away from the relegation zone this weekend against Charlton.

The 17-year-old’s late goal – just two minutes after coming off the bench – rescued a point for Latics at the KCOM Stadium.

On the back of the 0-0 draw against Barnsley the weekend before, it’s the longest unbeaten run of the season.

And Gelhardt says a return to winning ways against the Addicks would make those draws even more important.

“I was just happy to make an impact at Hull, and get us the goal that made sure we came away with something,” he said.

“Hopefully we can kick on from this and pick up all three points against Charlton next weekend. Obviously I’d loved to be involved in that one, but that’s one for the gaffer.

“It’s his decision, he picks the team, the squad’s so strong now and we’re all fighting for a place.

“If we don’t start, we’ve got to be ready on the bench to make a difference if needed.”

Gelhardt has also revealed the secret behind his dramatic arrival on to the scene - he’s no respecter of reputations!

“I’ve never been a player who’s played with fear,” he added. “I love challenges, and I wouldn’t be scared if the gaffer told me I was starting against Charlton.

“I just try and play my own game, and see where that takes me. I try and keep my mind away from the crowd, the stadium, the noise, and just play like I’m in the park with my mates.

“That’s perhaps why I come across as confident on the pitch, and I’ve never really showed any fear.”