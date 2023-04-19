The Ireland international's goal 10 minutes into the second half was enough to give Latics a crucial 1-0 victory at Stoke.

It was the perfect response to back-to-back defeats against Swansea and Blackpool, when the team - individually and collectively - let themselves down.

Will Keane's 11th goal of the campaign was enough to secure a big win at Stoke

Latics remain five points adrift of safety with only three matches to go, but Keane says there is renewed belief in the squad that all is not lost.

“We said before the game, we are where we are, but we have to keep fighting until it’s impossible," he said.

“I felt like we put a lot of hard work into tonight, looking for a reaction after the last couple of games, which we know have not been good enough.

“The belief has not left us, and we’ve come up just short in a lot of games, but been well in them.

“The performances have been there at times and we’ve not been on the right end of the results, but we’ll keep the belief.

“We’ve got three games left, and we go into each game trying to get the win and see where that leaves us.”

The win was a reward for the 355 hardy souls who made the trip to the Potteries to back their side.

“It was great to send the travelling fans home happy with a smile on their faces," Keane added.

“And it was a good win for the boys.

“We know we didn’t do enough at the weekend, and that was a crunch game we wanted to win.

“We knew we had to react, and to a man, I thought we were all brilliant.

"Everyone put in a great shift, we were a constant threat throughout the game and didn’t concede many chances.

“It was nice to get the goal, but most importantly, all three points."