We've come 'full circle' - Wigan Athletic hero

The former Manchester United junior was one of the heroes of last season's Great Escape to stay on to continue the rebuild.

And his 27 goals - 26 in the league - went a long way towards helping Latics clinch the League One title on the final day at Shrewsbury.

Will Keane celebrates scoring at Bolton

For Keane, who was a free agent in the summer of 2020 before joining a club that had just been placed in administration, it's been a remarkable journey - that's hopefully not finished yet.

"It's always come full circle since last summer and where we were, we flipped it on its head," he said.

"But even at the end of last season, when we'd only just stayed up, we were confident we could do something this year.

"You looked at the calibre of players who were coming in, the manager's got experience in winning promotion, and we finished last season so well.

"We knew if we could keep that going, build some more momentum, we could be up there and in with a chance.

"But to go out and do it is testament to everyone at the club for all the hard work."

Keane's brace at Shrewsbury helped Latics secure first place on the ladder, after five games without a win.

And he says the top spot was the icing on the cake for all the hard work put in.

"Obviously you'd take going up all day long," Keane added.

"But we were determined to go up as champions, especially after being top of the league for so long.