Where Wigan, Charlton, & Plymouth finished in the revealing alternative League One table

While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.

With the England men's senior team currently in the action at Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see (via Transfermarkt data) how every League One side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.

This is where Wigan Athletic would have finished in the 2020/21 League One final table, if all goals from English players were ruthlessly struck from the records:

1. Gillingham - 24th Wins: 0. Draws: 31. Losses: 15. Points total: 31. Final standing difference: -14. Top English goalscorer: Vadaine Oliver (17). Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

2. Bristol Rovers - 23rd Wins: 5. Draws: 25. Losses: 16. Points total: 40. Final standing difference: +1. Top English goalscorer: Luke Leahy (8). Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

3. Blackpool - 22nd Wins: 2. Draws: 34. Losses: 10. Points total: 40. Final standing difference: -19. Top English goalscorer: Jerry Yates (21). Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Northampton Town - 21st Wins: 5. Draws: 26. Losses: 15. Points total: 41. Final standing difference: +1. Top English goalscorer: Ryan Watson (8). Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo