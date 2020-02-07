'Why are Wigan Athletic down there?' asks Preston manager

Preston boss Alex Neil admits he’s at a loss to explain Wigan Athletic’s precarious position in the bottom three of the Championship.

Latics can climb out of the drop zone for the first time in weeks if they can make it three wins on the spin at the DW on Saturday afternoon.

And Neil believes Paul Cook’s men should never have found themselves in the dogfight.

“I think Wigan have dropped 27 points from winning positions this season, which is the highest in the league,” he said.

“They have been good when I’ve seen them, which is really strange to say because they are down at the bottom end.

“They are one of those which you look at and think: ‘Why are they down there?’

“When I watched them they were better than Sheffield Wednesday, arguably better than Blackburn.

“Obviously something is not quite right in terms of not turning losses and draws into wins.

“In a lot of their games recently they have had more possession and more chances than the opposition.

“How they lost at Derby earlier in the season, I’ll never know.

“The deciding factor is in both boxes.”