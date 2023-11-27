Why block of five fixtures will 'shape our season' - Wigan Athletic boss

Shaun Maloney believes the run of games up to the beginning of the festive programme will be 'huge in shaping how this season will go' for Wigan Athletic.

Shaun Maloney thanks the fans who made the long trip to Leyton Orient at the weekend

Latics returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

It was the first of three days in the space of six days, with Fleetwood visiting the DW in midweek ahead of Friday's FA Cup second round trip to York City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an EFL Trophy round of 32 home clash against Stockport to be fitted into the schedule before the league visit of Lincoln on December 9, the season could look very different come the middle of next month.

"We have to make sure we're ready to go again, and again," said Maloney. "It's one down and four to go in this little five-game run, which will be huge in shaping how this season will go.

"We have to get back to work, we were thinking about Fleetwood as soon as we got on the bus home from Orient, and we'll be ready to go again.

"Where we are in the table, we have to try as desperately hard as we can to get away from that bottom four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next three league games will be very, very important for us to give us the platform to do that. In addition, we've got games in two cup competitions, which we're also taking very, very seriously.