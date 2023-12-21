Why Christopher Park treat will give Wigan Athletic players food for thought ahead of Reading!

If Wigan Athletic start sluggishly at Reading on Saturday, the answer may well be traced to the canteen at the club's Christopher Park training ground!

Jonny Smith has started each of the last three matches for Latics

Where the whole squad was treated to Christmas dinner - with all the trimmings - on Thursday afternoon...to a rapturous reception.

"Incredible," reckoned winger Jonny Smith. "The chef's done very well, the best one of the year, that!

"He just got clapped by the whole squad...deservedly so...I won't eat for a while now..."

On a serious note, while the rest of us push the boundaries at this time of year, Smith and the players have to keep their focus on their goals.

"You always feel the games over the festive period are the best ones to play in," he said.

"The crowds are bigger, the atmosphere is better, hopefully everyone's up for having a good time off the pitch.

"On the pitch, we have to keep focus, because it's our busiest period...we have to leave the Christmas beers for the time being..."

Liverpool-born Smith endured a frustrating start to his Latics career after joining in the summer following his departure from Burton Albion.

But starts in each of the last three matches - including his first Latics goal against Stockport in the EFL Trophy - have whetted the appetite for more.

"I was buzzing to get my first goal for the club the other week," he admitted. "Obviously I wish it had been sooner, but hopefully it's the first of many.

"I missed the first couple of months of the season, and it was then a case of trying to force my way into the team.

"That's been a challenge because of the form of the other players, but I just kept believing in myself and hoping that chance would come.

The 26-year-old also admits he's found a home from home - given the number of colleagues who also hail from his neck of the woods.

"There's a lot of lads from where I'm from, so that's helped," added Smith, whose career has also taken him to Wrexham, Bristol City, Cheltenham, Fylde, Tranmere, Oldham and Swindon. "I knew Langy before I came here, through one of my best mates - Luke Burke - who used to be here.

"But there's loads of other scousers here too, especially the younger lads, it's good! It's a real hotbed of football and it's great so many end up just down the road here.

"I remember playing against Wigan for Wrexham at youth level, I remember they always had good youth sides who played the game the right way.

"They were always near the top of the league, and it's great for Gregor (Rioch) and the Academy that so many are making that step into first-team football.

"It's mad, I'm 26 and I feel like I'm one of the older ones here.