Shaun Maloney admitted the atmosphere during Wigan Athletic's FA Cup tie against Fulham - on and off the pitch - took him back to 'the club I knew a long time ago'.

The Latics supporters responded to the pre-match call to 'bring the noise' to provide a raucous backdrop to the visit of the Premier League outfit.

And after a difficult first half, with Latics seeing very little of the ball, Maloney's men ripped into the Cottagers after the break.

Despite the disappointment of Fulham scoring what proved to be the winner five minutes after Jonny Smith's equaliser, Latics threw everything at Fulham in a rip-roaring last half-hour.

They even experienced the agony of seeing a stoppage-time 'leveller' chalked off for offside, which would have led to extra time and possibly even penalties.

While obviously disappointed at the result, Maloney felt the bigger picture was as bright as the second-half display.

"What really pleased me was the players went out there and really believed we could beat Fulham, and so did the fans," he said. "And the whole feeling around the whole football club felt completely different.

"Today it felt like the club I knew a long time ago...just a different feel...a different feel among the fans...songs I've not heard for a few years. If there's anything we can take away...and I know the performance is something that we can build on...but the biggest thing for me was the feeling in the club.

"And this is something I want to keep hold of...I want it to feel like that at each and every home game. I know that starts with me and the team, but I genuinely felt like the club was moving forward today...I need to try and bottle that feeling. I want to see more and feel more of that...and I guess it's up to me to give them more performances to make sure that happens.

Owner Mike Danson also made a rare appearance at the back of the directors box, and surely would have been hugely encouraged by the progress being made under Maloney.

"It was really important for him to see that, really important," added the Latics boss. "He was here for the Manchester United game last year - and this was probably very different - but that felt like the first half today...but for 90 minutes.

"We relied on an incredible performance from our goalkeeper last year, but this was completely different - especially in the second half. It's important the owner saw that and felt that, and he will hopefully feel that we are moving forward - on and off the pitch.

"Mike is a really quiet owner, and that's absolutely very helpful for me as a manager. What has come over is how passionate he is about this club, and about getting back to a certain sound footing on a financial basis. Now, it's obviously about moving forward in our own way.

"I know that's what the supporters want, it's what I want, but maybe I haven't quite spoken about iot clearly enough. There's still lots of work to be done, but I just hope the supporters have that level of patience and understanding about where we are and where we've come back from."