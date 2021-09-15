Why life at Wigan Athletic is smiles better this season

Max Power and family at the DW after a recent game

One of the features of the new era under Phoenix 2021 Ltd has been the sight of family joining the players after games for a quick kickabout.

And Richardson says the harmony off the field should not be underestimated in the flying start on the pitch.

“I don’t want to claim all the credit, but I am a big believer that a happy, hard-working environment is a productive environment,” he said.

“The environment you try to build in your workplace...you must want to get up on a Monday morning and want to get into work.

“The lads’ families and their kids are all involved in that, they have to be happy around the place, and it speaks for itself at the moment.

“The kids know they can go on the pitch when we win... if not, they can go straight home!

“But given what’s happened here over the last 12 months, it’s important to have everyone pulling in the same direction and wanting to be here.

“I’ve always said we want good people here as well as good players – that’s paramount in a team game.

“It’s not about individuals, it’s about the team – the collective is always more important than individuals.”

Among those regularly seen running around with family members is Max Power, who marked his 150th Latics appearance against Doncaster with a hand in both goals.

“It’s something I’m really proud of,” he said of the landmark. “It’s no secret how much I enjoy playing here.

“It’s a fantastic club – you see how many ex-players come back, and I’m sure I won’t be the last to do it.

"I’m glad I’m back, and I now want to show the Wigan fans I have come back a better player.

“It’s a proud day for me to hit that milestone with my family here. Hopefully, I can stay fit now and reach more milestones.”