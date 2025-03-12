Gregor Rioch is a former team-mate of Ryan Lowe during their playing days at Shrewsbury

Sporting director Gregor Rioch believes new head coach Ryan Lowe will prove to be 'a fantastic fit for our football club'.

Latics confirmed the appointment of Lowe on a three-and-a-half-year deal, to end a 10-day process following the sacking of Shaun Maloney a week last Sunday.

"We are thrilled that Ryan has become our new head coach, and believe he will be a fantastic fit for our football club," said Rioch. "Ryan has a well-founded reputation in the English Football League as an outstanding progressive coach, having gained promotion with Bury and Plymouth Argyle, and guiding Preston North End to 13th, 12th, and 10th-placed finishes in the Championship.

"He has experienced what we are striving to achieve as a football club, and is someone who is really passionate about our project. Ryan is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our new structure.

"Ryan joining us as our head coach is in line with a modern-day approach where his main focus is to set the standards for the first-team and drive them forward. He has an infectious character, and will bring real energy and enthusiasm to the football club. We are looking forward to working closely with Ryan, and I wish him the very best of luck and success."

Rioch and Lowe go back a long way, having been team-mates during their playing days at Shrewsbury Town.

Lowe was also a regular visitor at Euxton, when Latics trained there during Paul Cook’s time in charge – before the club was placed into administration in 2020.