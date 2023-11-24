Why Scott Smith is the man with all the answers on Wigan Athletic away-days!

Scott Smith is the man with all the answers for Wigan Athletic at the moment.

Because the Wigan-born Academy product has a new role he is relishing this season - quiz master on the long-haul away-days!

And the 22-year-old will get another chance to hone his inner Bradley Walsh with Latics on the road at Leyton Orient this weekend.

Scott Smith has added the role of 'away trip quiz master' to his talents this season

"No-one probably enjoys the long travelling, but obviously on the coach and in the hotels, we're all together, so that's a good thing," said Smith.

"And you get to know all the boys, and what they each like to do to unwind.

"You'll have the ones who are playing cards, some have a sleep, some listen to music, some like to talk for the duration, which I'm not sure I could do.

"And some of us like to have a quiz, we run that and it helps to pass the time.

"We have our own little table, and I'll do a little quiz, mostly general knowledge.”

And while team-mate Stephen Humphrys has been one of the stand-out performers on the field this term, Smith says he’s been making equal amount of waves off the field.

"It's mainly for Humps, he loves it,” laughed Smith. “There's a few others who get involved, and it's a good laugh.

"Some of the questions I come out with, I think 'They're never going to know this'.

"And suddenly Humps will come out with the answer, or Pearcey, and you'll be like: 'Where's that come from?'

"Some of the answers are incredible, and I'm looking over my shoulder, wondering if someone is feeding them the answers.

"They do seem quite clever."

Smith has answered most of the questions asked of him during this, his breakthrough season in the first team.

With fellow club products Baba Adeeko, Sam Tickle and Chris Sze for company, they’ve followed the likes of Charlie Hughes, Thelo Aasgaard and Calum Lang into the senior set-up – and not looked out of place.

"I'm really grateful to staff members, colleagues, who I've worked alongside over the last few months, who have kept me going," Smith said.

"It's about being patient, sticking at it, and that's what I've tried to do.

"Confidence is massive in football, and you get that by getting into the team and staying there.

"You want to play as many games as you can, and that's the challenge that's in front of me now.

"The competition for places we've got is very healthy.

"It means every session of every day, you've got to play at your best, because you know someone will be ready to take your place.

"If you're not at 100 per cent every day, you're risking someone getting ahead of you.

"The gaffer's had me playing in a number of different positions, and I've enjoyed kind of understanding what he wants from me in each different position.