Luke Robinson is hoping to help Latics secure League One safety this Easter weekend

Luke Robinson insists the Good Friday trip to rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town is a 'must-win' for Wigan Athletic.

Not just to all-but secure their League One status with four matches to play, but to help to sow the seeds for a successful future.

"Yeah, I feel like every game between one and the end of the season is a must win, and I'm not just saying that because it's a cliche," he said.

"It doesn't matter where they are in the table...even if they were 10 places higher, it's still a must win for us given where we are. We'll know what it looks like after the Easter weekend, hopefully it looks good.

"If we can finish the season strongly, and hopefully score a few goals, it will stand us in good stead for next season."

Latics make the trip to Shropshire looking to maintain a defensive record that is the best in the division outside the top five.

It's at the other end of the pitch where Latics have struggled, with their 35 goals scored the worst in the third tier.

"I think we've become very hard to beat, we're keeping quite a lot of clean sheets...I think we're right up there in terms of clean sheets," acknowledged Robinson.

"That's what all the top teams do, and even the goal we conceded, when someone bangs it into the top corner, there's not a lot you can do.

"It's at the other end where we've struggled, and the responsibility falls on all of us for sure.

"We keep clean sheets collectively, and we score goals collectively...not just defenders doing one and attackers doing the other.

"It's definitely on all of us, and not even the ones in the starting XI, but also those who come on."

So why have Latics found it so difficult to put the ball in the back of the net?

"It's hard to say, because in some games we've been unbelievably good going forward, and other games not so much," added Robinson. "Maybe it's just sometimes been a case of waiting for teams to come at us, in terms of just doing it ourselves.

"That's probably part of the reason we've been so good defensively, but overall there's just been an inconsistency about us...I can't quite put my finger on why. Obviously we lost Thelo (Aasgaard) in January...someone who was renowned for scoring and creating goals in the last couple of years.

"When you lose someone like that, it is going to impact any team, but we have to try to work around that and I'm optimistic we can do so."