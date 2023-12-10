Scott Smith says Wigan Athletic will make the most of an 'important' week ahead of the festive period.

Scott Smith was impressive again for Latics against Lincoln

Latics have the rare luxury of a full week off ahead of next Saturday's trip to Port Vale.

And after playing games every three or four days for most of the last couple of months, Smith says a bit of time on the training ground will be just the ticket.

"That's important, and I think the manager will use the week to change anything that isn't going too well, or maybe some things we can look to improve on," he said.

"With a full week of training, the gaffer can get his messages across and we can work on whatever he feels we need to be doing.

"The games will be coming thick and fast over the festive period and, as a player, you love playing games the most.

"Port Vale is the first of those games next week, but the lads will go there full of confidence because of the run we're on, and hopefully we can keep that run going."

The 0-0 draw against Lincoln at the DW extended Latics' unbeaten run to nine matches, which has seen them rise to the comfort of mid-table in League One.

“It was a tough game," acknowledged Smith. "They were a good side, but I felt like it was important that we kept the run going.

"If you don’t win, ultimately you don’t want to lose, so we got the draw and we’ll take the one point.