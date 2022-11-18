Latics are currently on a one-month break due to the World Cup in Qatar getting underway this weekend.

The players have been given the week off before returning to training, while a training camp in Turkey has also been pencilled in for later this month.

Latics' trip to Millwall next month MAY be subject to change

The break lasts until December 10, a period that covers the group stage and the last 16 fixtures of the winter competition.

Should the Three Lions make it through to the quarter-finals, they could be in action on Saturday, December 10 – the date of the Championship’s return.

All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring their kick-off times forward on that date – should it be mutually agreed by both clubs – to allow supporters to watch the World Cup quarter-finals, with two fixtures set to kick off at 3pm and 7pm respectively on the Saturday.

One could involve England, depending on where they finish in their group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics travel to Millwall in their first game back after the break.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Rotherham’s home game against Bristol City has already been brought forward to 12.30pm to avoid a potential clash.

The Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End also kicks off at 12noon, although that’s because it has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.