Morgan Fox in action for Wigan Athletic

Morgan Fox has expressed his determination to guide a ‘young and exciting group’ of players as he continues to settle into life at Wigan Athletic.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City full-back joined the Latics in August and has gone on to make eight appearances in all competitions during the early weeks of his time with the club.

For the large part of that time, performances and results have been positive as Fox had suffered just one defeat in his opening six games ahead of last weekend’s short trip to Bolton Wanderers.

However, that positivity has been somewhat sidelined over the last week as Ryan Lowe’s side suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on a day when little went right for the Latics.

A Carabao Cup third round home tie against Wycombe Wanderers offered some hope that an immediate improvement could be found - but an underwhelming display was punished by the Chairboys as goals from Caolan Boyd-Munce and Donnell McNeilly gave them a 2-0 win at the Brick Community Stadium.

All eyes now turn towards Saturday’s home game with Cardiff City as the Latics look to get back to winning ways and force themselves into the League One play-off picture in the final game of what has been a mixed bag in September.

Reflecting on the early weeks of his time as a Wigan player, Fox admitted he had found it easy to settle into life with the Latics and revealed the key reasons behind his decision to join the club ahead of the new season.

He said: “It’s been fairly easy, I think I’ve been fortunate to play all of the games since I’ve been here, so that certainly makes it easier. It’s a good group to come into.

"You can see the way the atmosphere is around the club, and it’s the same here at the training ground, working every day, it’s a good atmosphere, and you always enjoy it when you get results on the pitch.

“That was part of the reason I came here, speaking to the gaffer, was to be that experienced older head in the dressing room with having a younger and exciting group needing that little bit of direction, and hopefully I can provide that.”