Why Wigan Athletic boss was in apologetic mood after Blackpool triumph

The Scot was in a jubilant mood after the game as Scott Smith's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win - which took Latics up to the 50-point 'safety' mark.

However, he was not quite so jolly midway through the second half, when Stephen Humphrys was clattered by Blackpool defender Matt Pennington.

Shaun Maloney picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Blackpool on Saturday

After referee James Linington booked Pennington, the official was then called to the technical area, where he brandished the same punishment to Maloney.

The Latics boss has already served a one-game touchline ban this season for accruing three cautions, and was full of remorse for his latest indiscretion.

"Yeah, that was my fault, and I apologised to the fourth official," he said. "It got a bit heated for a moment, there was a tackle I thought was a bit aggressive, but it was my fault.