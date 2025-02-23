Dale Taylor is the last senior striker standing at Latics

Shaun Maloney has confirmed Dale Taylor's training programme will be 'adjusted' as a result of him being Wigan Athletic's last striker standing.

Latics have already become increasingly reliant on the 21-year-old forward since his arrival last summer on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, he has been involved in a staggering 50 per cent of Latics' goals this term - more than any other player in the EFL.

And Maloney is determined to do everything he can to keep him out there on the field.

Latics lost two-thirds of their recognised central striking options last month when Joe Hugill was recalled from his season-long loan by Manchester United, and Josh Stones was sold to York City for a ‘significant six-figure fee’.

Will Goodwin was brought in from Oxford United to provide reinforcements for the rest of the season, but he has been ruled out until April with a quad injury picked up on the training ground.

Maloney said last week winger Maleace Asamoah would become the back-up option at No.9, although the former Fleetwood man missed Saturday's trip to Wycombe with a muscle problem.

Were Taylor to pick up an injury of his own, the situation doesn't bear thinking about, leaving Maloney with little option but to wrap him in cotton wool for the foreseeable.

When asked whether he'd look at tailoring Taylor's training schedule, Maloney replied: "Yeah definitely, we'll have to.

"He's our main striker at the moment, and we'll have to adjust some of his training so he performs like he did at Crawley last week. We'll try our best to keep him on the pitch, because he's been brilliant for us."

Maloney also confirmed Academy product Chris Sze - who has played in the forward line during his short time in the first-team picture - also remains unavailable for selection due to 'personal, off-field issues'.

"Chris is still unavailable, which is a real shame," added the Scot. "He would have been that option, because he has played '9' a lot, but unfortunately we are still supporting him off the field. Yeah...it's a real shame, that situation."

To add to the gloomy injury picture, winger Joseph Hungbo was added to the list of walking wounded following the goalless draw at Wycombe.

With fellow flanker Dion Rankine out with a long-term hamstring problem, and Callum McManaman not 100 per cent because of a virus, Maloney had taken the unusual step of naming an unchanged side from that which drew at Crawley Town in midweek.

That meant starting berths for January signings Owen Dale and Hungbo, but the latter did not reappear for the second half, to be replaced by Jonny Smith.

"Joseph came off with a slight muscle injury, so we are looking a little bit light at the moment," said Maloney. "Cal Mac has a virus, and he shouldn't really have been here with us...but he said if I absolutely needed him, he'd be there for me.

"Maleace has a muscle injury, and it's a big ask for someone to miss a game on Saturday with that type of injury and be fit to play on the Tuesday night. It's an area we've maybe looked a bit heavy with over the season as a whole but, as we get to a really important part of the season, we have to try to keep people fit, and minimise how long they'll be out. The biggest thing between now and Tuesday is getting recovery into the players...it's looking a small squad all of a sudden."

Maloney was again without centre-back James Carragher at Wycombe through illness, while Jensen Weir lasted an hour after being passed fit despite an ankle issue.

Central midfielders Tyrese Francois and Matt Smith will be lucky to return before the end of the campaign with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.