Ryan Lowe wants his Latics squad to be more 'durable'

Ryan Lowe believes he has identified one of the missing ingredients in Wigan Athletic's team that he's looking to bring in this summer - 'a bit of nastiness'.

The Latics boss has already revealed his main priority is bringing in a trio of new strikers to address the problems in front of goal that have dogged Latics all season.

Their tally of 40 goals scored was the lowest in League One and, with leading marksman Dale Taylor having returned to parent club Nottingham Forest, that is clearly a pressing issue.

However, Lowe also wants to add a bit of steel in the middle of the park - and will be identifying players who are going to spend more time on the field than in the treatment room.

"Bringing more goals into the team, and adding more creativity to the team, is one of the remits," said Lowe.

"But another is to build a strong squad that most importantly is durable...that can play 46 games, not just two or three and be out for six months.

"I've walked into a good group here, but being a good group isn't always enough to get you to where you want to get to. You've also got to have a bit of nastiness in there, and a bit of experience as well.

"Those are the main factors we're looking to get, but it doesn't happen overnight. I've signed a three-and-a-half-year deal here, and hopefully by the end of that time we'll be back in the Championship.

"The sooner the better, because then we can look to take the next step, but it doesn't always happen like that.

"It reminds me a little bit of what I walked into at Plymouth Argyle, when we had a plan to get from League Two into the Championship within five years.

"They did that, unfortunately now they've dropped back down a level, but that shows that having a plan in place can work, and that's what we'll be trying to follow."

Latics are already one body light in the middle of the park with Scott Smith having been released at the end of his contract.

Fellow Academy product Harry McHugh is also mulling over the offer of fresh terms.

However, with Matt Smith having been sidelined since Boxing Day with a hamstring problem that required surgery, and Tyrese Francois having seen his season ended by an ankle injury sustained at Barnsley last November, it’s no surprise to hear Lowe speak of the squad needing to be more ‘durable’.

Having been appointed in the middle of March, Lowe feels the couple of months he has had to assess the situation at the Brick will give him a head start heading into the transfer market.

But what exactly has he learned about his new surroundings?

"I've learned a lot...some of them have probably not realised how much I've learned about them," he said. "Whether it's walking past someone in the morning and shaking hands with them, or having a quick five minutes chatting about their families, I'm always learning about people.

"There's a lot of good people at this football club, but I don't want people here just for the sake of being here. You're here to work hard, and to help us get back to where we were.

"Everyone knows where we want to get back to, and the ownership group is ready to back that and support that.

"It's my job, and the coaching staff's job, to make sure we go through with that. But in terms of what I've earned, every day's been a learning day, because you're always learning about new stuff.

As to what a Ryan Lowe team will eventually look like, the head coach gives a wry smile as he looks forward.

"You only have to look and see what we're trying to do, to know what that looks like," he said. What I have learned so far during my short time in management is that you have to adapt.

"And we've done that...going to Leyton Orient, who were charging towards the play-offs, and stinking the house out, and coming away with a point.

"Holding Wrexham at home, in a game we should really have won...same with Barnsley...beating Shrewsbury and Rotherham over Easter.

"Look, every team will present its own challenges, but one thing I want from my team is to create more chances and score more goals than the opposition. Along the way, if we have to adapt in order to get a result, then we will do that as well."